HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its solid financial performance. With a current share price of $329.19, HCA Healthcare Inc has experienced a daily decrease of 3.11%, yet it maintains a positive three-month change of 5.69%. A detailed evaluation using the GF Score indicates that HCA Healthcare Inc is poised for significant growth, making it a noteworthy contender in the healthcare sector.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. These aspects have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. HCA Healthcare Inc boasts a GF Score of 95, indicating a top-tier potential for market outperformance.

Understanding HCA Healthcare Inc's Business

HCA Healthcare is a leading healthcare provider based in Nashville, operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the U.S. As of December 2022, the company managed 182 hospitals and 126 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, along with a vast network of physician offices and urgent-care clinics across 20 states and England. With a market cap of $86.22 billion and annual sales of $66.72 billion, HCA Healthcare showcases a robust operating margin of 14.62%, reflecting its efficiency and profitability.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

HCA Healthcare Inc's Operating Margin has shown a steady increase over the past five years, with recent figures demonstrating a consistent rise in profitability. The company's Gross Margin has also improved, indicating enhanced efficiency in revenue conversion into profit. These trends are complemented by a strong Piotroski F-Score and a Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars, underscoring reliable financial health and operational performance.

HCA Healthcare Inc's commitment to growth is evident in its Growth Rank of 10/10. The company has outperformed 65.3% of its industry peers with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 16.2%. Additionally, its EBITDA growth over the past three years further highlights its capacity for expansion and profitability.

Conclusion

Considering HCA Healthcare Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score effectively highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for robust investment opportunities can explore more high-scoring companies using the GF Score Screen.

