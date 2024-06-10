Autodesk Completes Audit Investigation, Provides Positive Guidance

Autodesk (ADSK +6%) has completed its internal audit investigation, resulting in no restatement or adjustment of previous financial statements. This outcome has relieved investors significantly. The software developer for architecture and construction had announced an internal investigation in early April, focusing on its free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin procedures. This announcement led to a sharp sell-off, causing a correction of over 30% from multi-year highs reached on March 1 after positive Q4 results. Alongside the audit completion, Autodesk provided encouraging near-term guidance, projecting Q1 and Q2 numbers ahead of consensus. The company also raised its FY25 adjusted EPS forecast and reiterated its FY25 revenue and billings targets. Additionally, Autodesk announced a new CFO, replacing Deborah Clifford, who is now the Chief Strategy Officer.

With the audit completed, Autodesk plans to formally issue its Q1 results and hold a conference call, potentially easing further investor concerns. However, the company faces challenges in recovering from the significant sell-off over the past two months, especially as it transitions to billing multi-year customers on an annual contract basis instead of upfront payments. Macroeconomic uncertainties also persist.

Despite these challenges, several positive indicators could help sustain today's momentum:

  • Most of Autodesk's revenue comes from the architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) markets. Healthy demand in the AEC industry is crucial. Companies like Steel Dynamics (STLD, Financial) and Fluor (FLR, Financial) have expressed optimism about increased construction spending due to the Inflation Reduction Act programs and substantial project pipelines.
  • However, Autodesk still needs to sell its software to an industry that may be hesitant to transition from legacy systems. While businesses are moving towards the cloud, Autodesk remains underpenetrated in areas like the U.S. public sector. The company aims to leverage federal incentives to encourage the Federal and State Departments of Transportation to go digital and shift to the cloud.
  • Expanding into new markets and growing within existing ones depends on customer familiarity with Autodesk's software. The company's training camps can help attract more businesses. Autodesk's software is also costly to switch from, which can encourage customer retention.

In conclusion, Autodesk has cleared many uncertainties following its audit investigation. While challenges remain, particularly in a high-interest-rate environment, the ongoing digital transformation of companies positions Autodesk well for potential growth, especially by FY25.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
