What's Driving Twist Bioscience Corp's Surprising 15% Stock Rally?

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST, Financial), a prominent player in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, has demonstrated a notable performance in the stock market recently. With a current market capitalization of $2.64 billion, the stock price of Twist Bioscience has surged to $45.39. Over the past week, the company has seen a price increase of 5.84%, and over the last three months, the stock has gained an impressive 14.93%. This recent uptick in stock price reflects a dynamic shift from its valuation three months ago when it was considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $51.53. Currently, the stock is deemed fairly valued with a GF Value of $44.23, closely aligning with its market price.

Overview of Twist Bioscience Corp

Twist Bioscience operates within the synthetic biology sector, focusing on pioneering a DNA synthesis platform that significantly enhances the speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness of DNA production. The technology leverages a unique silicon-based manufacturing process that replaces traditional methods, promising substantial advancements in genetic research. Predominantly, Twist Bioscience's operations and revenue generation are rooted in the United States, positioning it as a key player in the biotechnological innovations landscape. 1797648497265242112.png

Assessing Profitability

Despite its innovative edge, Twist Bioscience scores a low Profitability Rank of 2 out of 10. The company's Operating Margin stands at -68.89%, which, although better than 28.77% of its peers, highlights significant challenges in operational efficiency. Furthermore, the Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are recorded at -30.64% and -24.78% respectively, indicating that the firm struggles to generate profits relative to its equity and asset investments. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also low at -46.79%, suggesting inefficiencies in the company's capital use. 1797648514814210048.png

Growth Trajectory

Contrasting its profitability, Twist Bioscience exhibits robust growth metrics, earning a perfect Growth Rank of 10/10. The company has achieved a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 23.30% and a 5-Year Rate of 31.70%, outperforming a significant majority of its industry counterparts. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is an impressive 21.20%. However, the EPS growth rates for the past three and five years are -3.10% and -4.70% respectively, reflecting some concerns about the company's profitability in relation to its rapid revenue expansion. 1797648531738226688.png

Investor Confidence

Twist Bioscience has attracted notable investors, with Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) holding a significant 12.01% of shares, followed by Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), who hold smaller but strategic stakes in the company. This investor interest underscores a strong belief in the company's future prospects despite current financial metrics.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, Twist Bioscience stands out with a higher market cap than both OPKO Health Inc (OPK, Financial) and Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT, Financial), but slightly below Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial). This positioning reflects its significant role and potential within the synthetic biology market.

Conclusion

Twist Bioscience's journey in the stock market and its industry positioning are a testament to its innovative approach and potential in synthetic biology. Despite the low profitability scores, the company's exceptional growth metrics and strategic investor backing suggest a promising outlook. As the market continues to recognize its value, aligning closely with the GF Value, Twist Bioscience remains a noteworthy entity in the evolving landscape of medical diagnostics and research.

