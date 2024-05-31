On May 31, 2024, Greg Hall, Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP, Financial), sold 5,880 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 6,385 shares of the company.

American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP, Financial) is a major utility company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to over five million customers across 11 states. The company also owns the nation's largest electricity transmission system, a network that includes approximately 224,000 miles of distribution lines.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for American Electric Power Co Inc shows a trend of limited insider activity. There have been no insider purchases and only one insider sale, which was conducted by Greg Hall.

Shares of American Electric Power Co Inc were trading at $88.25 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $47.33 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 16.75, which is above the industry median of 15.2.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.93, based on a GF Value of $94.60. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects.

