May 31, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Anoop Bector - Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Mrs. Bector Food Specialties Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to all participants on Q4 FY24 financial results discussion call. Today on this call, I have with me Mr. Manu Talwar, our Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Arnav Jain, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ishaan Bector, Whole-Time Director; Mr. Suvir Bector, Whole-Time Director; Mr. Praveen Kumar Goel, Whole-Time Director.



We also have Orient Capital with us on the call who are our Investor Relations advisor. I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through our investor deck and the press release that we have uploaded on the exchanges and on the