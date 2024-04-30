HealthEquity Inc (HQY) Q1 FY25 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Expectations with 18% Revenue Growth

Revenue and Net Income Surpass Expectations

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $287.6 million, up by 18% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $278.11 million.
  • Net Income: $28.8 million, a significant increase from $4.1 million in Q1 FY23.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $0.05 in Q1 FY23.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $117.4 million, an increase of 36% compared to $86.6 million in Q1 FY23.
  • Total HSA Assets: $27.3 billion, up by 22% year-over-year.
  • Total Accounts: 16.0 million, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 7% compared to Q1 FY23.
  • HSA Accounts: 9.1 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On June 3, 2024, HealthEquity Inc (HQY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter ended April 30, 2024. HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. It manages tax-advantaged health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits (CDBs) offered by employers, including flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements (FSAs and HRAs), and administers COBRA, commuter, and other benefits. The company also provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold.

1797727741269929984.png

Performance Overview

HealthEquity Inc (HQY, Financial) reported revenue of $287.6 million for Q1 FY25, an 18% increase compared to $244.4 million in Q1 FY24. This figure significantly surpassed the analyst estimate of $278.11 million. The company also reported a net income of $28.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP net income was $70.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $42.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in Q1 FY24. These results exceeded the estimated earnings per share of $0.24.

Key Financial Achievements

HealthEquity Inc (HQY, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones in Q1 FY25:

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $117.4 million, a 36% increase from $86.6 million in Q1 FY24.
  • 9.1 million HSAs, a 13% year-over-year increase.
  • Total HSA Assets of $27.3 billion, a 22% year-over-year increase.
  • 16.0 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, a 7% year-over-year increase.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24
Revenue $287.6 million $244.4 million
Net Income $28.8 million $4.1 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $70.3 million $42.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA $117.4 million $86.6 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2024, HealthEquity Inc (HQY, Financial) reported total assets of $3.25 billion, up from $3.16 billion as of January 31, 2024. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $251.2 million, a decrease from $404.0 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. This reduction was primarily due to the acquisition of the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio.

Acquisition and Business Outlook

HealthEquity Inc (HQY, Financial) completed the acquisition of the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio on May 9, 2024, adding approximately 616,000 HSAs and other accounts and $2.7 billion of HSA Assets. The company paid $425.0 million for this acquisition, using a combination of borrowings and cash on hand.

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, HealthEquity Inc (HQY, Financial) has raised its revenue guidance to $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. The company expects net income between $90 million and $105 million, resulting in net income per diluted share of $1.01 to $1.18. Non-GAAP net income is projected to be between $261 million and $276 million, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.93 to $3.10.

Record first quarter HSA sales, greater Enhanced Rates adoption, and timely transition of two of three BenefitWallet tranches made for a great team start to fiscal 2025," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity.

HealthEquity Inc (HQY, Financial)'s strong performance in Q1 FY25, marked by significant revenue and net income growth, positions the company well for continued success in the healthcare savings and spending solutions market. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how the company leverages its recent acquisitions and platform investments to drive further growth and enhance member outcomes.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HealthEquity Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.