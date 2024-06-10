BARK Inc Q4 FY2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates, Net Loss Improves Significantly

Company Announces $15 Million Share Repurchase Program

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $121.5 million for Q4 FY2024, falling short of analyst estimates of $122.43 million.
  • Net Loss: Improved by 65.5% year-over-year to $(4.9) million for Q4 FY2024.
  • Gross Margin: Increased by 580 basis points year-over-year to 62.7% for Q4 FY2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $2.2 million for Q4 FY2024, a $5.7 million improvement compared to last year.
  • Annual Revenue: $490.2 million for FY2024, closely aligning with analyst estimates of $491.03 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved to $(2.8) million for FY2024, compared to $(16.6) million last year.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Board authorized a $15.0 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in future cash position.
Article's Main Image

On June 3, 2024, BARK Inc (BARK, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, is dedicated to making dogs happy through various products and services, including monthly subscription services BarkBox and Super Chewer, e-commerce via BarkShop.com, and partnerships with retailers like Target and Amazon.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

BARK Inc reported revenue of $121.5 million for Q4 FY 2024, slightly below the analyst estimate of $122.43 million. The company achieved a gross margin of 62.7%, a significant improvement of 580 basis points year-over-year. Net loss for the quarter was $(4.9) million, a 65.5% improvement compared to the previous year's net loss of $(14.2) million. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million, aligning with the midpoint of the company's guidance range.

1797727772941119488.png

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

For the full fiscal year 2024, BARK Inc reported revenue of $490.2 million, closely matching the analyst estimate of $491.03 million. The company's gross margin improved by 410 basis points to 61.6%. Net loss for the year was $(37.0) million, a 39.8% improvement from the previous year's net loss of $(61.5) million. Adjusted EBITDA showed a significant improvement, reaching $(10.6) million compared to $(31.3) million in the prior year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $6.1 million, with free cash flow at $(2.8) million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 FY 2024 Q4 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Revenue $121.5M $126.0M $490.2M $535.3M
Gross Margin 62.7% 57.0% 61.6% 57.6%
Net Loss $(4.9)M $(14.2)M $(37.0)M $(61.5)M
Adjusted EBITDA $2.2M $(3.5)M $(10.6)M $(31.3)M

Performance Analysis

BARK Inc's performance in Q4 and FY 2024 highlights both achievements and challenges. The company managed to improve its gross margin significantly, which is crucial for maintaining profitability in the competitive retail-cyclical industry. The reduction in net loss and improvement in Adjusted EBITDA indicate better cost management and operational efficiency.

However, the decline in revenue, particularly in the Direct to Consumer (DTC) segment, poses a challenge. The company attributed this to fewer total orders and a cautious approach from retail partners due to macroeconomic pressures. Despite these challenges, BARK Inc's strategic initiatives, such as securing commitments from major retailers like Target and PetSmart, are expected to drive future growth.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2024, BARK Inc had cash and cash equivalents of $125.5 million, a decrease of $5.8 million from the prior quarter. The company's inventory balance also decreased significantly, reflecting better inventory management. The Board of Directors authorized a $15.0 million share repurchase program, indicating confidence in the company's financial position and future prospects.

Conclusion

BARK Inc's Q4 and FY 2024 results show a company making significant strides in improving its financial health, despite facing revenue challenges. The improvements in gross margin, net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA are positive indicators for value investors. The company's strategic initiatives and share repurchase program further underscore its commitment to long-term growth and shareholder value.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BARK Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.