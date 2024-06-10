Market Today: Morgan Stanley's E*Trade Considers Action Against Meme-Stock Trader Keith Gill

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Market Performance

Stocks experienced mixed action on the first session of the new month. The S&P 500 (-0.1%) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.5%) settled lower, while the Nasdaq Composite logged a 0.3% gain.

Key Movers

  • NVIDIA (NVDA): Gained 4.9% to $1150.00 after introducing new products, limiting downside moves in the major indices.

Economic Concerns

Concerns about economic growth kept the broader market in check. The ISM Manufacturing Index for May showed a faster pace of contraction than expected (actual 48.7%; expected 49.6%), indicating a contraction in activity.

Bond Market

  • 10-yr note yield: Fell 11 basis points to 4.40%
  • 2-yr note yield: Fell seven basis points to 4.82%

Dropping market rates had recently supported equities, but worries about an economic slowdown affecting earnings prospects drove stock market action today.

GDP Forecast

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model estimate for Q2 real GDP growth is now 1.8%, down from 2.7% on May 31, in response to the soft data.

Commodities

  • WTI crude oil futures: Settled sharply lower at $74.29/bbl, down 3.6%, reflecting slowdown concerns and potentially weaker demand for oil.

This price action contributed to selling in the S&P 500 energy sector, which dropped 2.6%. The utilities (-1.2%) and industrial (-1.3%) sectors followed as the next worst performers. Meanwhile, the information technology sector (+1.0%) led the pack, followed by the health care sector (+0.7%).

Speculative Buying

There was speculative buying activity in the meme stock space after "Roaring Kitty" posted a screenshot showing a big position in GameStop (GME, Financial), which rose 21.0% to $28.00.

Year-to-Date Performance

  • Nasdaq Composite: +11.8% YTD
  • S&P 500: +10.5% YTD
  • S&P Midcap 400: +6.4% YTD
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average: +2.1% YTD
  • Russell 2000: +1.6% YTD

Review of Today's Economic Data

  • May S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI - Final: 51.3 (Prior 50.0)
  • May ISM Manufacturing Index: 48.7% (Consensus 49.6%; Prior 49.2%)

The key takeaway is the faster pace of contraction in manufacturing activity, raising concerns about the economy missing its mark with a soft landing.

  • April Construction Spending: -0.1% (Consensus 0.2%; Prior -0.2%)

The key takeaway is that nonresidential spending was down in both private and public construction markets, which will be a drag on Q2 GDP growth.

Today's News

Morgan Stanley's (MS) E*Trade is considering removing meme-stock trader Keith Gill from its platform due to concerns over potential stock manipulation. Gill, known as Roaring Kitty, recently disclosed a significant position in GameStop (GME, Financial), including $115.7M in stock and options. Executives at Morgan Stanley are debating the risks of his actions and the potential backlash from his followers. GameStop stock surged 21% on Monday, continuing its upward trend.

GitLab (GTLB, Financial) saw its shares rise 1% in extended-hours trading after reporting fiscal first-quarter results that exceeded expectations. The company earned an adjusted $0.03 per share, with revenue increasing 33% year-over-year to $169.2M. GitLab's CFO highlighted strong top-line growth and positive cash flow for the first time. The company also provided an optimistic outlook for the next quarter, expecting adjusted earnings between $0.09 and $0.10 per share.

HubSpot (HUBS, Financial) may be exploring strategic options amid acquisition interest from major tech companies. Reports suggest that Google (GOOGL, Financial) and Amazon (AMZN, Financial) are interested in acquiring the marketing software firm. HubSpot's shares fell 2.3% on Monday, despite being up 9% year-to-date. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC) are reportedly advising on the potential deals.

Goldman Sachs added five stocks to its "conviction list" of U.S. stocks to buy, including Enphase (ENPH, Financial), Sempra (SRE), Edwards LifeSciences (EW), Teradyne (TER), and Brixmor Property Group (BRX). The firm removed First Solar (FSLR), Southern Co. (SO), Target (TGT), and Simon Property Group (SPG) from the list. Goldman Sachs highlighted the growth potential and strategic positioning of the newly added stocks.

A technical glitch caused volatility halts in Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) shares, which appeared to lose almost 100% of their value at one point. The NYSE ruled to unwind all erroneous trades that occurred during the glitch. Berkshire Hathaway's class A shares ended the session up 0.6%, closing at $631,285.045. The issue was related to a new software release by the NYSE, owned by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

GameStop (GME, Financial) continues to experience buying pressure, forcing short sellers to reconsider their positions. The stock is up 109.41% from a month ago and 32% year-to-date. Short sellers have faced over $1B in losses due to the recent surge. Keith Gill's significant holdings in GameStop have contributed to the stock's rise, leading to increased volatility and short-covering activity.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX, Financial) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, maintaining its forward yield at 2.35%. The dividend is payable on September 5 to shareholders of record as of August 16. Raytheon's consistent dividend policy reflects its robust financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

VF Corp (VFC, Financial) appointed Caroline Brown as the global brand president of The North Face, effective June 10. Brown resigned from the company's board of directors to take on the new role. VF Corp also added Mindy Grossman and Kirk Tanner as independent directors, while Benno Dorer decided not to seek re-election at the 2024 Annual Meeting.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD, Financial) is set to report first-quarter earnings, with analysts expecting strong results driven by high demand for its cybersecurity solutions. The company is projected to post earnings per share of $0.89 on revenues of $904.82 million. Morgan Stanley predicts CrowdStrike's valuation could reach $100 billion within the next 12 months, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD, Financial) is under investigation by U.S. federal authorities for potential anti-money-laundering control weaknesses. Specific cases involve employees allegedly skirting compliance procedures to facilitate cash transfers. TD has taken steps to enhance its compliance measures and has terminated employees involved in the reported incidents.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO, Financial) continued its upward trend, closing 2% higher at $163.64 on Monday. The video game publisher has gained over 5% in the past six sessions. Analysts maintain a positive outlook on TTWO, with a consensus rating of "Buy" and expectations of strong growth driven by upcoming game releases and strategic initiatives.

Energy stocks lagged on Monday as crude oil futures fell to their lowest levels since early February. OPEC+ agreed to maintain production cuts into 2025, but the market reacted negatively due to concerns over potential discord within the group. Analysts view the decision as bearish, anticipating challenges in maintaining low production levels if market conditions soften.

GuruFocus Stock Analysis

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.