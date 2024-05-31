On May 31, 2024, Heather Prichard, Chief Operating Officer of Humacyte Inc (HUMA, Financial), sold 191,511 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Humacyte Inc.

Humacyte Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and manufacturing human acellular vessels for multiple therapeutic areas. The company's innovative approach aims to improve treatment outcomes for patients suffering from vascular and other diseases.

The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $8.15, valuing the sale at approximately $1,560,414.65. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company to zero, marking a significant change in their investment position.

Over the past year, Heather Prichard has sold a total of 191,511 shares and has not made any purchases. This pattern of selling is part of a broader trend within the company. In the past year, there have been 11 insider sells and only 3 insider buys at Humacyte Inc.

The market cap of Humacyte Inc stands at $877.65 million as of the latest trading session. The company's valuation metrics, such as the GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are key indicators for investors to assess the stock's potential.

The insider transaction trends at Humacyte Inc suggest a predominance of selling activities over buying among the insiders, which could be an area of interest for potential investors and market analysts observing the company's stock performance and insider confidence levels.

