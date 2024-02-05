Half Year 2024 Nick Scali Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Anthony Scali - Nick Scali Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Welcome to the half year results for FY '24 of Nick Scali. Turning to Page 2 of our results presentation. We have the FY '24 half year summary. Written sales orders of $212.7 million, up 1.1% on the -- on FY '23 half. Like-for-like written sales orders flat. Revenue of $226.6 million compared to $283.9 million in the previous half last year. The first half FY '23 benefited from increased deliveries due to the elevated order bank at June 2022.



Profitability. Group gross profit margin of 65.6%, up 2.1% on FY '23. And consistent with the second half of FY '23, gross profit margin of 65.4%. Profit after tax of $43 million, above the $40 million to $42 million guidance provided at the October 2023 AGM.



Cash and deposits of