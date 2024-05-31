Q4 2024 Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Hemant Jain - Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd - Joint Managing Director, Whole-time Director



It is our pleasure to welcome all participants to the earnings conference call for Q4 and for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. Joining me on this call is Pankaj Jain, President Retail and Marathon Capital, our Investor Relations advisor. I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through our investor deck and results release that we have uploaded on the exchange and our company's website.



Let me begin by sharing an exciting development. It gives me immense pleasure to share that our Board of Directors have approved acquisitions of 50% stake in Kraus Casuals Private Limited for a total consideration of INR166.51 crore.



KCPL, which