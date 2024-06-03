Q1 2024 Smart Share Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Hansen Shi - Smart Share Global Ltd - Investor Relations



Thank you. Welcome to our 2024 first-quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Mars Cai, Energy Monster's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maria Xin, Chief Financial Officer.



For today's agenda, management will discuss business updates, operation highlights, and financial performance for the first quarter of 2024. Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements.



Also, this call includes discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings