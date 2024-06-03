Q1 2025 GitLab Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Kelsey Turcotte - GitLab Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you for joining us today for GitLab's first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results conference call. GitLab's Co-Founder and CEO, Sid Sijbrandij; and GitLab's Chief Financial Officer, Brian Robins will provide commentary on the quarter and guidance for the fiscal year.



Before we begin, I'll cover the Safe Harbor statement, I would like to direct you to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements on page 2 of our presentation and in our earnings release issued earlier today, which are both available under the investor relations section of our website.



The presentation and earnings release include a discussion of certain risks and uncertainties, assumptions