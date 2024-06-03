On June 3, 2024, Florian Baumgartner, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista at Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial), executed a sale of 4,035 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 27,619 shares of Cimpress PLC.

Cimpress PLC is known for its mass customization and web-to-print services, catering to various business and consumer needs across the globe.

Over the past year, Florian Baumgartner has sold a total of 36,769 shares of Cimpress PLC and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Cimpress PLC were trading at $81.28 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 25.46, which is above the industry median of 18.54.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $72.71, indicating that Cimpress PLC is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

