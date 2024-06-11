Bradley Owens, National Group President of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY, Financial), executed a sale of 6,000 shares in the company on May 31, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 72,338 shares of the company.

Over the past year, Bradley Owens has sold a total of 12,113 shares of Surgery Partners Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys.

Surgery Partners Inc, a healthcare services company, operates surgical facilities that include ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. Its services cater to patients requiring non-emergency surgical procedures across various specialties.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Surgery Partners Inc were priced at $27.65. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9,999.00, significantly above both the industry median of 24.86 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Surgery Partners Inc is estimated at $29.60 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

