On June 3, 2024, Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 805,207 shares of Liberty Energy Inc.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) specializes in providing hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company's services include the completion of newly drilled wells, as well as the enhancement of production in existing wells.

Over the past year, Michael Stock has sold a total of 143,010 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Liberty Energy Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 39 insider sells recorded during the same period.

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc were trading at $24.32 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $3.916 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 8.58, which is lower than the industry median of 11.41.

The GF Value of Liberty Energy Inc is $21.43, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

