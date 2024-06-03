Q1 2024 Snipp Interactive Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Atul Sabharwal - Snipp Interactive Inc - Founder, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Snipp Interactive first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm Atul Sabharwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Snipp Interactive. Joining me today is Jaisun Garcha, our Chief Financial Officer. Please visit our Investor Relations site at snipp.com for a copy of our earnings press release and detailed financials, which have also been filed on SEDAR. We present all financial figures in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Before we proceed, I'd like to remind everyone that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.



The first quarter of 2024 was pivotal period for Snipp as we continue to execute our strategic plan, aiming at enhancing our revenue mix and improving gross margins. As anticipated, our revenue for Q1 2024 was $4.7 million, down 29% from Q1 2023's $6.6 million. This decline