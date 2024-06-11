Ferguson PLC Q3 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses at $7.3 Billion

Ferguson PLC (FERG) released its 8-K filing on June 4, 2024, detailing its third-quarter financial performance.

Summary
  • Revenue: $7.3 billion, up 2.4% year-over-year, slightly below the analyst estimate of $7.35 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.18, a 33.7% increase from the prior year's $1.63.
  • Operating Margin: 8.6%, an improvement from last year's 7.0%.
  • Gross Margin: 30.5%, up 50 basis points from the previous year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $1,507 million on a fiscal year-to-date basis.
  • Acquisitions: Completed three acquisitions during the quarter and two subsequent to the quarter, totaling five acquisitions year-to-date with annualized revenues of approximately $350 million.
  • Share Repurchases: $171 million during the quarter, with an additional $1.0 billion authorized for the repurchase program.
Company Overview

Ferguson PLC (FERG, Financial) is a leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC products, primarily serving the repair, maintenance, improvement, new construction, and civil infrastructure markets. The company caters to over 1 million customers and sources products from 37,000 suppliers. Ferguson operates approximately 1,700 branches across North America and engages customers through various channels, including phone, online, and residential showrooms. In fiscal 2023, Ferguson derived 95% of its nearly $30 billion in sales from the United States. According to Modern Distribution Management, Ferguson is the largest industrial and construction distributor in North America.

Q3 Financial Highlights

Ferguson PLC (FERG, Financial) reported a 2.4% increase in net sales for the third quarter, reaching $7.3 billion, compared to $7.14 billion in the same period last year. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $2.18, aligning with the analyst estimate of $2.18. However, the reported revenue fell slightly short of the estimated $7.35 billion.

Performance and Challenges

Despite a challenging market environment characterized by approximately 2% deflation, Ferguson managed to achieve volume growth. The company's gross margin improved by 50 basis points to 30.5%, driven by strong pricing execution. Operating profit increased by 25.8% to $625 million, with an operating margin of 8.6%. Adjusted operating profit was $674 million, reflecting a 2.6% increase over the prior year.

Ferguson faced continued deflationary pressures in certain commodity-related categories, which impacted overall price levels. However, the company’s focus on productivity initiatives and investment in core capabilities helped mitigate these challenges.

Financial Achievements

Ferguson reported strong operating cash flow of $1,507 million on a fiscal year-to-date basis. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.79, a 5% increase over the prior year, and completed share repurchases worth $171 million during the quarter. Additionally, Ferguson increased its share repurchase program by an additional $1.0 billion.

The company's balance sheet remains robust, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.0x, indicating strong financial health and the ability to invest in future growth opportunities.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change
Net Sales $7.3 billion $7.14 billion +2.4%
Gross Margin 30.5% 30.0% +50 bps
Operating Profit $625 million $497 million +25.8%
Operating Margin 8.6% 7.0% +160 bps
Diluted EPS $2.18 $1.63 +33.7%

Commentary and Future Outlook

"Our associates have remained focused on execution as we returned to revenue growth in the quarter. The year is progressing largely as expected and our volume growth supports our view of continued improvement through the remainder of the fiscal year. Our strong year-to-date cash flow and balance sheet position allow for continued investment in organic growth, sustainable dividend growth, consolidation of our fragmented markets through acquisitions and the continuation of our share repurchase program." - Kevin Murphy, Ferguson CEO

Analysis

Ferguson PLC (FERG, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the face of market challenges, achieving modest revenue growth and significant improvements in profitability metrics. The company's strategic focus on acquisitions and productivity initiatives has positioned it well for future growth. The strong balance sheet and cash flow generation provide a solid foundation for continued investment in both organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

Overall, Ferguson's performance in the third quarter reflects its ability to navigate a deflationary environment while maintaining robust financial health. The company's strategic initiatives and strong market position in North America are likely to support its growth trajectory in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ferguson PLC for further details.

