Full Year 2024 Sirius Real Estate Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Andrew Coombs - Sirius Real Estate Ltd - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's presentation of Sirius Real Estate's full year results for the period ending March 31st, 2024. My name is Andrew Coombs. I'm the Chief Executive Officer of the Sirius Group. And I'm joined this morning by Chris Bowman, who is the Group's Chief Financial Officer. Together, we will take you through this morning's presentation.



Let's start by turning to Page 2. As you all know, we are an on-balance sheet, best-in-class owner and operator of mixed use light industrial business parks on the edge of key towns in Germany and the UK, please remember that Sirius operates in both the German and the UK markets under the brand of Sirius in Germany and this space in the UK.



Turning to Page 3. The group currently operates over EUR2.5 billion of property, 90% of which is owned by the Sirius Group. This consists of 149 sites in total, 74 in the UK, 68 in Germany and seven within our Titanium joint venture with Axel.



Turning to page 4 and looking at the highlights, you can see a