Full Year 2024 Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q4 FY24 earnings conference call of Vishnu Chemicals Limited, hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Meet Vora from Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you, and over to you sir.



Meet Vora - Emkay Global Financial Services - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the earnings conference call of Vishnu Chemicals Limited for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. I would like to welcome the management and thank them for giving us this opportunity to host them. We have with us today, Mr. Siddartha Cherukuri, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Hanumant Bhansali, Vice President, Finance.



Before we begin this call, I would like to point out that the discussion during this call may contain forward-looking statements reflecting the company's current view of future events and their potential effect on Vishnu Chemicals' operating and financial performance. These