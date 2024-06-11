Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising market position. With a current share price of $147.88 and a daily gain of 2.02%, coupled with a three-month change of 1.64%, the company shows significant growth potential. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Extra Space Storage Inc is poised for substantial future growth.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of valuation. These aspects have been proven to correlate closely with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. For Extra Space Storage Inc, the GF Score is an impressive 93 out of 100, highlighting its strong potential for market outperformance.

Company Overview

Extra Space Storage Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and manages nearly 3,700 self-storage properties across 42 states. The company boasts over 280 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Approximately half of these properties are wholly owned, with the remainder being either jointly owned or managed by Extra Space Storage Inc for a management fee. With a market cap of $31.31 billion and annual sales of $2.86 billion, the company demonstrates robust financial health and operational efficiency.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Extra Space Storage Inc's Profitability Rank is notably high at 9/10, reflecting its superior ability to generate profits relative to its peers. The company's Gross Margin has consistently increased over the past five years, with recent figures showing a gross margin of 73.80% in 2023. This trend highlights the company's efficiency in converting revenue into profit.

Ranked highly in Growth, Extra Space Storage Inc has demonstrated a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.1% outperforms 78.69% of companies in the REITs industry. Additionally, its EBITDA growth over the past three years stands at 14.4%, underscoring its ongoing ability to enhance earnings.

Conclusion

Considering Extra Space Storage Inc's strong financial strength, high profitability, and impressive growth metrics, the GF Score effectively highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for robust investment opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen provided by GuruFocus.

