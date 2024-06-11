Why Frontdoor Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 18% in a Quarter

Author's Avatar

Frontdoor Inc (FTDR, Financial), a prominent player in the personal services industry, has demonstrated a robust performance in the stock market recently. With a current market capitalization of $2.84 billion, the company's stock price has surged to $36.57, marking a significant 3.72% gain over the past week and an impressive 17.91% increase over the last three months. This growth trajectory reflects the company's strong market position and investor confidence.

Understanding Frontdoor Inc's Business Model

Frontdoor Inc operates in the personal services sector, specializing in home service plans. The company's portfolio includes well-known brands such as American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, and Landmark. These brands play a crucial role in helping homeowners maintain their properties by protecting against unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. This business model not only provides peace of mind to customers but also drives recurring revenue for the company. 1798010851878400000.png

Robust Profitability Metrics

Frontdoor's financial health is underscored by its impressive Profitability Rank of 8/10. The company boasts an Operating Margin of 15.76%, which is superior to 80.95% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) stands at a remarkable 133.97%, and its Return on Assets (ROA) at 16.15%, both metrics showcasing its efficiency in generating profits from its investments and assets. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) further solidifies this at 24.04%, indicating a highly effective use of capital. 1798010868911468544.png

Consistent Growth Trajectory

Frontdoor's growth is equally commendable, with a Growth Rank of 8/10. The company has maintained a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 8.40% and a 5-Year Rate of 8.20%, reflecting steady top-line expansion. Future estimates suggest a Total Revenue Growth Rate of 5.31% over the next three to five years. Moreover, its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at 18.00%, indicating robust earnings growth, which is a positive sign for investors. 1798010887097970688.png

Notable Shareholders and Market Position

Frontdoor's strategic market position is further validated by the confidence of notable investors. Jim Simons, a renowned quantitative investor, holds 1,254,819 shares, representing 1.61% of the company, while Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), another respected investor, holds 103,273 shares. This endorsement by high-profile investors underscores the company's solid market standing and potential for future growth.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, Frontdoor maintains a strong position. Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW, Financial) with a market cap of $2.21 billion, Medifast Inc (MED, Financial) at $265.117 million, and WW International Inc (WW, Financial) at $125.540 million, Frontdoor stands out not only in terms of market cap but also in profitability and growth metrics, highlighting its competitive edge in the personal services industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontdoor Inc's recent stock performance is a reflection of its robust profitability and consistent growth. The company's effective business model and strong market position provide a solid foundation for future success. With its stock currently valued as Fairly Valued according to the GF Value, the recent gains are well-supported by its financial metrics and industry standing. Investors looking for a stable yet growing investment in the personal services sector might find Frontdoor an attractive option.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.