Guidewire Software (GWRE) Q3 FY2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS Loss Narrows Significantly

Strong Performance Driven by Cloud Deals and Innovation

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $240.7 million, up 16% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $231.27 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $5.5 million, a significant improvement from the $45.6 million loss in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: Net loss per share of $0.07, compared to a net loss per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $828 million as of April 30, 2024, up from $763 million as of April 30, 2023.
  • Cash and Investments: $934.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of April 30, 2024, compared to $927.5 million at July 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On June 4, 2024, Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024. Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers, including its flagship product InsuranceSuite and cloud-based offering InsuranceNow.

Performance Overview

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) reported total revenue of $240.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $231.27 million. This represents a 16% increase from the same quarter in fiscal year 2023. The company's subscription and support revenue saw a significant rise of 28%, reaching $138.0 million, while license revenue increased by 11% to $56.2 million. However, services revenue decreased by 6% to $46.5 million.

1798090262237573120.png

Profitability and Financial Achievements

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) reported a GAAP loss from operations of $16.7 million, a substantial improvement from the GAAP loss of $57.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $20.8 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss of $12.2 million in Q3 FY2023. The GAAP net loss was $5.5 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $45.6 million, or $0.56 per share, in the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP net income was $21.7 million, or $0.26 per share, a significant turnaround from the non-GAAP net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.08 per share, in Q3 FY2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023
Total Revenue $240.7 million $207.5 million
GAAP Net Loss $5.5 million $45.6 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $21.7 million -$6.4 million
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments $934.2 million $927.5 million

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of April 30, 2024, Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) had $934.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, up from $927.5 million at the end of July 2023. The company generated $2.0 million in cash from operations during the nine months ended April 30, 2024.

Business Outlook

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) provided an optimistic outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, expecting ARR between $856 million and $864 million, total revenue between $279 million and $287 million, and operating income between $5 million and $13 million. For the full fiscal year 2024, the company anticipates total revenue between $968 million and $976 million and non-GAAP operating income between $94 million and $102 million.

"Our outstanding third quarter results were driven by strong Tier-1 deal volume and an acceleration in migration activity, particularly in Asia Pacific," said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire. "Our dedication to continuous innovation and frequent product releases is not only maturing the Guidewire Cloud Platform but also driving global engagement, reinforcing our confidence in delivering on our pipeline and strategic objectives."

Analysis

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial)'s strong performance in Q3 FY2024, particularly in subscription and support revenue, highlights the company's successful transition to cloud-based solutions. The significant improvement in GAAP and non-GAAP profitability metrics underscores effective cost management and operational efficiency. The company's robust cash position and positive outlook for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year further reinforce its growth trajectory.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Guidewire Software Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.