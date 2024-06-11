Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Q1 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses, Revenue Falls Short of Estimates

Challenging Macroenvironment Impacts Performance

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $244.2 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $249.48 million, primarily due to lower sales demand influenced by consumer inflationary pressures.
  • Same Store Sales: Decreased by 13.5% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $73.8 million, or 30.2% of net sales, compared to $80.0 million, or 29.9% of net sales, in the corresponding period of fiscal year 2023.
  • Net Loss: $(18.1) million, compared to a net loss of $(15.6) million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Diluted Loss Per Share: $(0.48), compared to $(0.42) in the corresponding prior-year period.
  • SG&A Expenses: $94.4 million, or 38.7% of net sales, compared to $99.0 million, or 37.0% of net sales, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Store Expansion: Opened 11 new stores over the last year, contributing to higher rent and depreciation expenses.
Article's Main Image

On June 4, 2024, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing financial results for the thirteen weeks ended May 4, 2024. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The company offers a one-stop shopping experience for hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping gear, providing products such as backpacks, jackets, hiking boots, GPS devices, and fishing rods.

1798090492093820928.png

Performance Overview

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH, Financial) reported net sales of $244.2 million, a decrease from $267.5 million in the same period last year. This decline was primarily attributed to lower sales demand due to consumer inflationary pressures and decreased discretionary spending, partially offset by the opening of 11 new stores over the past year. Same store sales decreased by 13.5% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Gross profit for the quarter was $73.8 million, or 30.2% of net sales, compared to $80.0 million, or 29.9% of net sales, in the corresponding period of fiscal year 2023. The increase in gross profit percentage was driven by an improved product mix and rate in the fishing category.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $94.4 million, or 38.7% of net sales, compared to $99.0 million, or 37.0% of net sales, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. The decrease in absolute dollars was largely due to expense management initiatives, which reduced overall payroll and new store pre-opening expenses. However, this was partially offset by higher rent and depreciation expenses due to the opening of new stores.

The company reported a net loss of $(18.1) million, compared to a net loss of $(15.6) million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Adjusted net loss was $(17.8) million compared to an adjusted net loss of $(14.8) million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $(8.7) million, compared to $(7.8) million in the corresponding prior-year period.

“Although our results continue to be affected by a challenging macroenvironment, we continue to execute on our efforts on resetting the organization to focus on providing our passionate customers with great gear and exceptional service,” said Paul Stone, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023 YOY Variance
Net Sales $244.2 million $267.5 million $(23.3) million
Gross Profit $73.8 million $80.0 million $(6.2) million
SG&A Expenses $94.4 million $99.0 million $(4.6) million
Net Loss $(18.1) million $(15.6) million $(2.5) million
Adjusted EBITDA $(8.7) million $(7.8) million $(0.9) million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 4, 2024, the company ended the first quarter with net debt of $161.8 million, comprised of $2.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $164.0 million in borrowings under the revolving credit facility. Total inventory at the end of the quarter was $391.6 million. Total liquidity was $80.8 million, including $78.6 million of availability on the revolving credit facility and $2.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH, Financial) reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2024, expecting net sales to be in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be between $45 million and $65 million. Capital expenditures for 2024 are anticipated to be between $20 million and $25 million, primarily for technology investments related to merchandising and store productivity. No new store openings are currently planned.

“We continue to closely manage our variable operating expenses and inventory levels as we carefully navigate this challenging macroenvironment,” said Jeff White, Chief Financial Officer of Sportsman’s Warehouse.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.