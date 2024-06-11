PVH Corp Q1 2024 Earnings: EPS Surpasses Guidance at $2.59, Revenue Beats Expectations Despite 10% Decline

First Quarter Revenue and Earnings Surpass Guidance

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.952 billion, decreased 10% year-over-year but exceeded guidance of a 9% decrease.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.59, surpassing the guidance of approximately $2.15.
  • Gross Margin: Increased by 350 basis points to 61.4%, reflecting a favorable shift in channel mix and lower product costs.
  • Inventory: Decreased 22% year-over-year, aligning with proactive inventory management strategies.
  • Stock Repurchase: $200 million spent on repurchasing 1.8 million shares in Q1 2024, with a full-year target of $400 million.
  • Full-Year EPS Outlook: Raised to a range of $11.15 to $11.40 from the previous $10.75 to $11.00.
Article's Main Image

On June 4, 2024, PVH Corp (PVH, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its first quarter results for 2024. PVH Corp, a global apparel company known for its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, designs and markets branded apparel in over 40 countries. The company operates e-commerce sites, about 1,500 stores, licenses its brands to third parties, and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts.

Performance Overview

PVH Corp reported a 10% decrease in revenue to $1.952 billion compared to the prior year period, which exceeded the guidance of an 11% decrease. On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased by 9%. The company's earnings per share (EPS) on a GAAP basis were $2.59, surpassing the guidance of $2.15. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $2.45, also exceeding the guidance of $2.15.

1798095129572175872.png

Key Financial Achievements

PVH Corp's gross margin increased by 350 basis points to 61.4%, reflecting benefits from a favorable shift in channel mix, a reduction in sales to lower-margin wholesale accounts, and lower product costs. The company also reported a 22% decrease in inventory compared to the prior year period, aligning with expectations and proactive inventory management.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023
Total Revenue $1.952 billion $2.158 billion
Gross Profit $1.198 billion $1.250 billion
EBIT (GAAP) $205 million $199 million
EBIT (Non-GAAP) $195 million $199 million
Net Income $151 million $136 million
EPS (GAAP) $2.59 $2.14
EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.45 $2.14

CEO Commentary

Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered on our revenue expectations, led by growth in our direct-to-consumer business, and beat our earnings guidance for the first quarter. We further strengthened our brand positioning and pricing power in the marketplace, and as planned we generated growth for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger combined in both North America and Asia Pacific in constant currency, while successfully driving strategic quality of sales initiatives in Europe.”

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2024, PVH Corp reaffirmed its projected revenue decrease of 6% to 7% and operating margin outlook of approximately flat compared to 10.1% in 2023. The company raised its full-year EPS guidance to a range of $11.15 to $11.40 on a GAAP basis and $11.00 to $11.25 on a non-GAAP basis, reflecting confidence in its execution of the PVH+ Plan despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Analysis

PVH Corp's performance in the first quarter of 2024 demonstrates its resilience and strategic focus on strengthening its core brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. The company's ability to exceed earnings guidance and improve gross margins highlights effective cost management and a favorable shift in sales channels. However, the 10% decline in revenue indicates ongoing challenges in the global retail environment, particularly in Europe. The raised EPS outlook for the full year suggests confidence in continued operational efficiency and strategic initiatives.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PVH Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.