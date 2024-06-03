Chief Strategy Officer Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC Inc (PTC, Financial) on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company.

PTC Inc operates in the technology sector, providing software solutions that enable manufacturers to design, manufacture, operate, and service things for a smart, connected world. The company's offerings include computer-aided design (CAD) and product lifecycle management (PLM) software, among others.

Over the past year, Catherine Kniker has sold a total of 7,480 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for PTC Inc shows a total of 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of PTC Inc were trading at $173.45 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 71.74, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.425 and above the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $150.90, indicating that PTC Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business expectations provided by analysts.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

