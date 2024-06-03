Chief Revenue Officer James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial) on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 52,902 shares of the company.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc specializes in providing high-speed Internet access and Internet Protocol communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations.

Over the past year, James Bubeck has sold a total of 9,600 shares and has not purchased any shares. The company has seen a total of 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the date of the latest sale, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were priced at $58.97. The company has a market cap of $2.784 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 2.25, significantly lower than the industry median of 15.95 and below the company's historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is $107.95, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.55. This suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap, warranting caution for potential investors.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and potential future stock performance.

