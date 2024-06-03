On June 3, 2024, Christine Pantoya, a Director at Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP, Financial), executed a sale of 1,491 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,973 shares of the company.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP, Financial) is a real estate investment trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The company's holdings include a network of upscale, meetings-focused resorts that are managed by Marriott International under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Over the past year, Christine Pantoya has sold a total of 1,491 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shows a pattern of more sales than buys among insiders, with 7 sales and 3 buys over the last year.

On the valuation front, shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc were trading at $105.94 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $6.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.78, which is above the industry median of 16.94.

The stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, based on a GF Value of $116.95. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

