On June 3, 2024, John Klinger, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial), sold 6,785 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 42,397 shares of TJX Companies Inc.

TJX Companies Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It offers a wide range of clothing, footwear, home goods, and other products.

Over the past year, John Klinger has sold a total of 6,785 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for TJX Companies Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 15 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of TJX Companies Inc were trading at $105.1 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $119.65 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.27, which is above both the industry median of 18.045 and the company's historical median.

The stock's current price of $105.1 compared to the GF Value of $93.39 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, suggesting that TJX Companies Inc is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

