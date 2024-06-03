On June 3, 2024, Allan Thygesen, President and CEO of DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial), sold 7,576 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 91,970 shares of DocuSign Inc.

DocuSign Inc provides electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The platform helps users to automate and streamline their agreement processes, making transactions faster and more secure.

Over the past year, Allan Thygesen has sold a total of 138,964 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of DocuSign Inc were trading at $54.89 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $10.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 146.15, which is higher than the industry median of 26.425.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of DocuSign Inc is estimated at $71.21 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider selling activity could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

