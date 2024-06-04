Half Year 2024 Chemring Group PLC Q&A fireside chat Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
CHG.L - Chemring Group PLC
Half Year 2024 Chemring Group PLC Q&A fireside chat
Jun 04, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Rupert Pittman
Chemring Group PLC - Group Director - Corporate Affairs
* Michael Ord
Chemring Group PLC - Group Chief Executive
* James Mortensen
Chemring Group PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
=====================
Questions and Answers
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rupert Pittman, Chemring Group PLC - Group Director - Corporate Affairs [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome, Mick. Welcome, James, and thanks for joining me here at Roke Manor, where we're going to have a conversation about the performance of the Group in the first half of the year to the 30 of April 2024.
If I may Mick, will start off by asking you what are the highlights for you in the first half?