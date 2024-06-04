Half Year 2024 Chemring Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Michael Ord - Chemring Group PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of the company's results for the half year to the 30 of April 2024. I'm delighted to be joined by James Mortensen, our Chief Financial Officer, who started in role on the 1 of January this year.



For this morning's presentation, I'll begin with some of the highlights from the first half of the year and some comments on the company's strong long-term prospects. I'll then hand over to James, who will take us through the financial results in more detail.



I will then comment on our market environment and how we're matching our strategy to the significant opportunities for future growth.



Turning now to the first half, there has been heightened activity in both sectors and we have achieved results in line with our expectations. This is a solid performance given the weather-related challenges that we updated you on in February.



Revenue grew by 8%, up to EUR223 million. Earnings per share was GBP6.6 pens and cash conversion improved significantly to 60% from