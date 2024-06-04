Jun 04, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Andrew Jones - LondonMetric Property PLC - Chief Executive, Executive Director



Right. Morning, ladies and gentlemen. I see so much, so many of you here. Actually, it's one, two spare seats. That's pretty impressive. After nearly bigger room next year. Citizens is free. So welcome to our LondonMetrics full year results for the period ending 31 of March 2024 and as usual, I'll start with a couple of slides highlight so that over the period. I'll pass over to Martin to give you a run through the financial review, going into numbers that I haven't covered in more detail.



I'll then come back and talk about the portfolio, it's evolution, opportunities and also then talk about the outlook of how we see the period ahead, both from a market perspective and also from a company perspective. And I thought I'd start actually by, I read something last night that obviously caught my attention, which I thought summed up my thoughts about the last 12 months.



And actually it was a quote from the Real Madrid manager, following Saturday. So I would like to bring this back to (inaudible). Following Saturdays