Q1 2024 Tuniu Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by for Tuniu's 2024 first quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference call, Director of Investor Relations, Mary.



Mary Chen - Tuniu Corp - Investor Relations Director



Thank you, and welcome to our 2024 first quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today is Donald Yu, Tuniu's Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer; and Anqiang Chen, Tuniu's Financial Controller.



For today's agenda, management will discuss business updates, operation highlights, and financial performance for the first quarter of 2024. Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a