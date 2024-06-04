Jun 04, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Designer Brands first quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Dustin Hauenstein, Senior Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.
Dustin Hauenstein - Designer Brands Inc - SVP, Finance
Good morning. Earlier today, the company issued a press release comparing results of operations for the 13-week period ended May 4, 2024, to the 13-week period ended April 29, 2023. Please note that the financial results that we will be referencing during the remainder of today's call exclude certain adjustments recorded under GAAP unless specified otherwise. For a complete reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted earnings, please reference our press release.
Additionally, please note that remarks made about future expectations, plans and prospects of the company constitutes forward-looking statements. Results may differ materially due to the various factors listed in today's press release and the company's public filings with the SEC.
Q1 2024 Designer Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 04, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...