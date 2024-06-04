Q1 2024 Core & Main Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the current need Q1 2020 14 earnings call. My name is Angela, and I'll be coordinating your call today.(Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Robyn Brandbury, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations t o begin, please go ahead.



Robyn Bradbury - Core & Main, Inc. - VP of Finance & IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is Robyn Bradbury, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations for Core&Main. We are excited to have you join us this morning for our fiscal 2024 first quarter earnings call. I am joined today by Steve LeClair our Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Witkowski, our Chief Financial Officer. Steve will lead today's call with an overview of our first quarter execution highlights. Mark will then discuss our financial results and updated fiscal 2024 outlook, followed by a Q&A session.



We will conclude the call with his closing remarks. We issued our earnings press release this morning and posted a presentation to the Investor