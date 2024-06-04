Q1 2024 Citi Trends Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Citi Trends first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Nitza McKee, Senior Associate at ICR. Thank you. You may begin.



Nitza McKee - ICR - Senior Associate, IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Citi Trends first quarter 2024 earnings call. On our call today is Interim Chief Executive Officer, Ken Seipel; and Chief Financial Officer, Heather Plutino.



Our earnings release was sent out this morning at 6:45 AM Eastern time. If you have not received a copy of the release, it's available on the company's website under Investor Relations section at www.cititrends.com.



You should be aware that prepared remarks today may during this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Management may make additional forward