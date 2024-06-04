Q3 2024 Donaldson Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Sarika Dhadwal - Donaldson Company Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning. Thank you for joining Donaldson's third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Tod Carpenter, Chairman, CEO and President; and Scott Robinson, Chief Financial officer. This morning, Tod and Scott will provide a summary of our third-quarter performance and details on our outlook for fiscal 2024.



During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP or adjusted results. Well, there were no non-GAAP adjustments in the third quarter of either fiscal 2024 or 2023, for the full year fiscal 2023, non-GAAP results exclude pretax restructuring and other charges of $21.8 million. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics is provided within the schedules attached to this morning's press release. Additionally