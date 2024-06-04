Q1 2025 CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to CrowdStrike fiscal first quarter 2025 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand it over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Maria Riley. Please go ahead.



Maria Riley - CrowdStrike Holdings Inc - VP, IR



Good afternoon and thank you for your participation today. With me on the call are George Kurtz, President and Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, CrowdStrike, and Bert Podbere, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to note that certain statements made during this call that are not historical facts, including those regarding our future plans, objectives, growth, including projection and expected performance, including our outlook for the second quarter and fiscal year 2025. The assumptions for fiscal periods beyond that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



These forward looking statements