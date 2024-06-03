On June 3, 2024, Laura Miele, President of EA Entertainment, executed a sale of 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial). The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 54,933 shares of the company.

Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Over the past year, Laura Miele has sold a total of 22,000 shares of Electronic Arts Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The broader insider transaction trend at Electronic Arts Inc shows a total of 52 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a general selling trend among insiders at the company.

On the valuation front, shares of Electronic Arts Inc were trading at $133.54 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $36.36 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.17, which is above the industry median of 22.025.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $139.80, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be part of personal portfolio management or other financial considerations. Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence on companies.

