On June 3, 2024, Mark Widmar, Chief Executive Officer of First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial), executed a significant stock transaction, selling 36,692 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the shares were sold at a price of $273.26 each, totaling approximately $10,021,742.92. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 81,861 shares of First Solar Inc.

First Solar Inc specializes in the manufacture of solar panels and the provision of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems. The company's innovative thin-film semiconductor technology is pivotal in providing sustainable solar energy solutions worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 84,942 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys at First Solar Inc.

The stock of First Solar Inc, with a market cap of $28.49 billion, is currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 27.90. This ratio is lower than the industry median of 33.215, indicating a potentially more attractive valuation relative to its peers.

Despite the favorable price-earnings ratio, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued based on the GF Value of $182.61, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.5. This assessment suggests that the stock's current price is higher than its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sell event and the valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring First Solar Inc's stock performance and insider activities.

