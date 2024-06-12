Michael Baur, CEO and Chair of the Board of ScanSource Inc (SCSC, Financial), sold 9,053 shares of the company on June 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 118,080 shares of the company.

ScanSource Inc is a technology company that provides technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's offerings include point-of-sale (POS) and barcode, communications, and physical security solutions. ScanSource Inc serves businesses in various industries, aiming to streamline operations and enhance connectivity.

Over the past year, Michael Baur has sold a total of 39,730 shares of ScanSource Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of ScanSource Inc were trading at $47.76, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.17 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.02, which is lower than both the industry median of 23.9 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for ScanSource Inc is $31.83, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.5.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders of ScanSource Inc may consider monitoring insider transaction trends and valuation metrics to better understand the stock's potential market movements and alignment with its intrinsic value.

