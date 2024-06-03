On June 3, 2024, Kristin Dolan, a Director at The Wendy's Co (WEN, Financial), executed a sale of 21,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 39,478 shares of the company.

The Wendy's Co (WEN, Financial) is known for its fast-food services, primarily serving hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, French fries, and beverages. The company operates as a quick-service restaurant with locations across various regions, providing quality food and quick service to its customers.

Shares of The Wendy's Co were priced at $17.39 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $3.545 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.45, which is lower than the industry median of 23.71 and also below the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, The Wendy's Co has a GF Value of $24.05, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for The Wendy's Co shows 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of The Wendy's Co, especially considering the stock's current market position and its comparison to historical valuation levels.

