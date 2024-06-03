On June 3, 2024, Larry Venturelli, Director at Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK, Financial), executed a sale of 5,885 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $27.85 per share, totaling approximately $163,911.25. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 96,296.388 shares of the company.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK, Financial) is a leading provider of packaging solutions for a wide range of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company is known for its innovative packaging designs that help to extend shelf life, enhance product visibility, and improve convenience for consumers.

Over the past year, Larry Venturelli has sold a total of 5,885 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been three insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co were trading at $27.85 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $8.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 12.57, which is lower than both the industry median of 16.855 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Graphic Packaging Holding Co is $23.82, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

This valuation assessment suggests that the stock's current price is slightly above its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK, Financial) may want to keep an eye on insider transactions and broader market valuations to gauge potential investment opportunities and risks associated with the stock.

