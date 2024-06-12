Dipak Golechha, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company on June 3, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 63,207 shares of the company.

Palo Alto Networks Inc is a global cybersecurity leader known for its comprehensive cyber threat prevention and security platform which integrates advanced firewall and cloud-based offerings. The company's solutions are designed to address a broad range of security needs for its customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at Palo Alto Networks Inc, where there have been 52 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc were trading at $296.42, giving the company a market cap of $93.93 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 42.16, which is above the industry median of 26.425.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $244.83, which suggests that Palo Alto Networks Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

