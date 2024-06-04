Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong SaaS Growth and Raised Guidance

Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) reports robust Q1 performance with significant SaaS revenue growth and increased annual guidance.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $221 million, $7 million ahead of guidance.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 72.4%, up 260 basis points year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.59, $0.05 ahead of guidance, and an 11% year-over-year increase.
  • SaaS Revenue: Increased 20% year-over-year.
  • Bundled SaaS New ACV Bookings: Increased 25% year-over-year.
  • Large Wins: $14 million win for a large retailer, $7 million win for a Fortune 500 brand, $7 million win for an insurance company, $4 million win for a healthcare provider, and $4 million win for a top five US bank.
  • Revenue Guidance for FY25: Raised to $933 million.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance for FY25: Raised to $2.90 at the midpoint of revenue guidance.
  • Free Cash Flow Target: Approximately $180 million for the full year, a greater than 40% increase.
  • Stock Buybacks: Approximately $37 million of shares purchased in Q1, continuing in Q2 as part of a $200 million stock buyback program.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: June 04, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue and non-GAAP diluted EPS exceeded expectations, with revenue at $221 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS at $0.59.
  • Strong SaaS bookings driven by customer adoption of AI-powered bots, with a 25% year-over-year growth in new bundle SaaS ACV bookings.
  • Significant large wins, including a $14 million contract with one of the world's largest retailers and several other multi-million dollar deals.
  • Raised annual guidance for revenue and non-GAAP diluted EPS due to strong Q1 performance and positive market outlook.
  • Innovative open platform and AI-powered bots delivering tangible business outcomes, leading to increased customer adoption and satisfaction.

Negative Points

  • Dependence on AI and data-centric platforms may pose a risk if technological advancements slow down or competitors catch up.
  • Potential challenges in maintaining high gross margins as the company scales and integrates more complex AI solutions.
  • The need for continuous innovation and adaptation to rapidly evolving AI technologies could strain resources and operational efficiency.
  • Customer hesitation in committing to large-scale AI adoption upfront, leading to initial lower consumption and gradual budget allocation.
  • Market competition from both telephony-centric and AI-centric platforms could intensify, impacting Verint's market share and pricing power.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's driving the recent string of sizable contract announcements? Is it pure demand or GenAI resonating with customers? Also, how do you see the current macro environment?
A: Dan Bodner, CEO: The momentum is driven by customer confidence in our strategy and the adoption of our open platform. Leading brands are choosing Verint for its ability to deliver AI business outcomes now. The macro environment shows customers are focused on AI business outcomes that generate significant ROI, making them willing to invest despite broader economic caution.

Q: As AI adoption accelerates in contact centers, what are customers' plans regarding seat growth or reduction? Is the time to value leading to quicker follow-up purchases?
A: Dan Bodner, CEO: We haven't seen a decline in agent numbers. Customers are using AI to avoid hiring and improve customer experience. Some are also using extra capacity for new tasks like upselling. The quick time to value of our AI solutions is indeed leading to faster follow-up purchases.

Q: What is driving the greater-than-expected activity with unbundled SaaS revenue?
A: Dan Bodner, CEO: Our hybrid cloud platform allows customers to keep their existing systems while adopting our AI innovations in the cloud. This flexibility has led to larger and earlier deals in unbundled SaaS, as customers feel comfortable expanding their current setups without a complete overhaul.

Q: How would you describe the competitive landscape, and what are your expectations over the next six to twelve months?
A: Dan Bodner, CEO: The market is shifting towards AI and data-centric platforms. Verint's open platform, which integrates the latest AI models quickly, is a key differentiator. We expect the industry to continue moving towards open platforms that can deliver AI business outcomes without requiring a complete infrastructure overhaul.

Q: Can you walk through some of the recent large deals? What was the mix of expansions versus net new wins, and what got these deals over the finish line?
A: Dan Bodner, CEO: The common thread in these deals is the focus on delivering AI business outcomes now. Customers are choosing Verint for its modular and open platform, which allows them to start small and scale as they see ROI. The deals often involve consolidating data silos and replacing legacy solutions from competitors.

Q: Have you seen any changes in the mix of seat expansions versus ARPU uplift with recent large deals compared to previous years?
A: Dan Bodner, CEO: Most customers are currently focused on augmenting their agents rather than reducing headcount. The flexibility of our platform allows for innovative uses of workforce capacity, such as reallocating tasks to different employee groups and scheduling bots alongside human agents.

Q: What are the key metrics that indicate Verint's strong performance in Q1?
A: Dan Bodner, CEO: Key metrics include a 25% year-over-year increase in bundled SaaS bookings, a 30% increase in average SaaS contract term lengths, and a 20% year-over-year increase in the bundled SaaS pipeline. These metrics reflect strong customer commitment to our AI strategy and platform.

Q: How does Verint's open platform benefit customers compared to telephony-centric platforms?
A: Dan Bodner, CEO: Verint's open platform integrates the latest AI models quickly and leverages unified data hubs to train bots effectively. This approach allows customers to achieve AI business outcomes without the need for large, disruptive infrastructure changes, setting us apart from telephony-centric competitors.

Q: What are the economic benefits of Verint's AI-powered bots for customers and Verint?
A: Dan Bodner, CEO: For customers, the benefits include reduced labor costs, increased agent capacity, and improved customer experience. For Verint, the benefits come from expanding our addressable market and increasing the adoption of our AI-powered bots, driving faster growth.

Q: How is Verint positioned to lead the new CX automation category?
A: Dan Bodner, CEO: Verint's open platform, which integrates behavioral data and AI at its core, is highly differentiated. Our ability to quickly deploy AI-powered bots and deliver tangible business outcomes positions us well to lead the CX automation category as the market shifts from telephony-centric to AI and data-centric platforms.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.