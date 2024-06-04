On June 4, 2024, Mark Meller, CEO and 10% Owner of SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT, Financial), executed a sale of 118,196 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $18.62. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 174,388 shares of the company.

SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT, Financial) specializes in transforming businesses through software, services, and support. The company's offerings include innovative software solutions and a comprehensive range of IT services that help businesses operate more efficiently and profitably.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 232,146 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the latest transaction, SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT, Financial) has a market cap of $104.239 million. The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that contribute to its GF Value.

The GF Value of SilverSun Technologies Inc is calculated at $4.34, indicating that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.29. This valuation is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT, Financial).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.