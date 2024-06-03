On June 3, 2024, Ken Babcock, Director at Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), executed a sale of 23,133 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 59,289 shares of Liberty Energy Inc.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) specializes in providing hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company's services are crucial for extracting oil and gas from unconventional reservoirs.

Over the past year, Ken Babcock has sold a total of 81,956 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc were trading at $23.66 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.79 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 8.30, which is below both the industry median of 11.31 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Liberty Energy Inc is $21.43, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sell event and the valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their assessment of Liberty Energy Inc's stock and its market position.

