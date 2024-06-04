Half Year 2024 Gooch & Housego PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Charlie Peppiatt - Gooch & Housego PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning. Thank you to everyone joining us here in person and to those of you connecting in the live on the audio webcast. Welcome to G&H's interim results presentation for the half year ended March 31, 2024.



Chris and I will be following the agenda on the screen. Firstly, we will cover the group's first-half results, including a segmental and ESG review, and then I will provide a progress review on our strategy launched 12 months ago and an update on outlook. We will open the floor to any Q&A at the end.



Now turning to slide 3. During the first half, we've made further positive progress with establishing strong foundations to deliver our strategic priorities. I would like to take this opportunity, firstly, to thank our customers for their continued and growing confidence in G&H; secondly, to extend my thanks to all our employees for their hard work and highlight the positive way the whole organization are embracing the changes underway across the company.



As reported in our AGM