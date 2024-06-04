Release Date: June 04, 2024

Positive Points

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX, Financial) achieved net revenue of $322.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million, both ahead of guidance.

Gross margin reached 45.5%, the strongest quarterly result in over two years.

The company has a healthy balance sheet with no debt, allowing for future investments in growth areas.

AI and data science tools have significantly improved inventory management and client satisfaction.

Quick Fix average order value improved by 25% following algorithmic adjustments.

Negative Points

Net active clients decreased by 20% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter, ending at approximately 2.6 million clients.

Revenue was down 16% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter.

New client acquisition remains a significant challenge and headwind.

Advertising expenses increased, representing 9% of revenue, up from previous quarters.

Despite improvements, the company still faces a cautious consumer environment, particularly among higher-income households.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Matt, you talked a little bit about reimagining the client experience and how that's on schedule. Could you maybe unpack that a little bit for us and just how different is the new experience going to be from what we're used to?

A: Hey, Youssef, it's Matt. The work to reimagine the client experience is about leveraging our strong competitive differentiation. We know more about our clients before their first transaction than most retailers do over an entire relationship. We're focusing on creating a more modern and dynamic interface, offering more flexibility in the fix experience, and making our stylists a more central part of the experience. We expect a series of updates to launch this summer, and early tests have shown positive results.

Q: Based on all the things that you guys are doing to drive user growth and reactivation, how should we be thinking about the decline in active clients for Q4?

A: Youssef, on the second part of your question, we do expect the positive trends in AOV to continue into Q4, but we also expect active clients to be lower quarter-over-quarter, down about 5%. This is reflected in our revenue guide of $312 million to $322 million for the quarter.

Q: Could you quantify maybe the quarter's moving pieces a little bit more and how you're thinking about how those should look both in Q4 and beyond?

A: Simeon, a big part of our gross margin improvement is due to the work our merch teams have done around driving inventory health and transportation efficiencies. We've diversified our carriers and used last-mile carriers to drive efficiency and improve client experience. We expect these benefits to continue into Q4.

Q: Do you feel like you're almost there at the point where you should start to see improvements in active client numbers in 2025 with a higher quality base of clients?

A: Aneesha, while we're not guiding to FY 2025, we are seeing positive trends in engaging our existing clients, with AOV up 6% and RPAC up 2% year-over-year. We still see a lot of opportunity in adding active clients and driving conversion, which will be a focus moving forward.

Q: Can you elaborate on the drivers of product margin strength? Is that primarily the private brands mix or lower markdowns?

A: Aneesha, it's a combination of rationalizing our vendor base, driving better IMUs, and leveraging our AI buying tools to make efficient inventory decisions. This has helped improve our product margins.

Q: Can we dive a little bit deeper into some of the specifics behind the Q3 outperformance, especially on the revenue per customer side?

A: Maria, we've made successful adjustments to existing programs like Quick Fixes, which had an immediate positive impact. These changes have led to higher AOV and improved client retention metrics. Our Q4 guide anticipates these positive trends continuing.

Q: Can you share an update on the advertising spending environment and competitive intensity?

A: Maria, we're being extremely judicious with our marketing spend, focusing on high lifetime value customers. The media market remains competitive, but we're optimizing our media mix and tactics to attract the right clients. We're encouraged by the positive signs in new client RPAC and LTV.

Q: How do we think about the level of ad spend required in 2025 and going forward?

A: David, our primary priority is sustainable growth. We're optimizing our media mix for efficiency and strengthening our brand affinity. The level of ad spend will continue to evolve based on rigorous analysis of ROI. We're confident in our strategy and how our team is executing it.

Q: Have you seen any impact from the macro environment on your customer base?

A: David, we're not seeing any material impact at the moment, but we remain cautious about the US consumer. Regardless of macro conditions, our focus is on delivering the best assortment, intelligent pricing, and strengthening our client relationships.

